Saif Ali Khan on son Ibrahim’s Bollywood debut: ‘He seems prepared, I’d like all my children to be in this profession’

Actor Saif Ali Khan has opened up on his son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s acting aspirations, saying he believes the youngster ‘is prepared for a career in acting’. Saif’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan, is already working in Bollywood and has appeared in films such as Kedarnath and Simmba.

Ibrahim has appeared on a magazine cover with Sara as well as in a photoshoot for a clothing brand. The actor had earlier said that he wants Ibrahim to finish his university education before he dabbles in acting.

Talking to Spotboye, the actor said, “Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me and the job satisfaction and the enjoyment it has given me are more than I could ask for.”

He was earlier asked if he is planning to launch Ibrahim. “I don’t know if I will launch him. It’s an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), have been interested in the latter anyway.”

He had said that his only advice to his son was to be well prepared. “It’s a different universe now, with different benchmarks. I would tell him to be well prepared and choose his films carefully.” Ibrahim is Saif and Amrita Singh’s son. Saif is also expecting his second child with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan; they have a son, Taimur, together.