Saif Ali Khan on trolls targeting Taimur’s pottery class pics: ‘It can get frustrating being penned in a small apartment ’

Actor Saif Ali Khan was recently in Dharamshala for the shoot of his upcoming film, Bhoot Police. There, he was joined by his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur. Saif has said that it was a happy experience to return to his family every day after working hard on sets.

Recently, Kareena had shared pictures of herself and Taimur on Instagram as they attended some pottery classes in Dharamshala. The lovely pictures got a lot of positive comments for the mother and son duo but also some negative ones. The family is often targeted by trolls online, which has only increased since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Talking about it in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Saif said it does not bother him a lot as he appreciated being able to enjoy such places and activities owing to the job he has. “I’m lucky I have an amazing job that brings me to places like these. Not everyone is as lucky, and it can get frustrating being penned in a small apartment in the big city. Knowing that the negativity comes from there, I can be forgiving,” he said.

Saif even added how fulfilling it felt to have his family by his side this time as it can get very lonely for actors as well to come back to their empty hotel rooms after working all day. “Reminds me of Sartaj Singh from Sacred Games who would leave the lights on so he didn’t have to come back to a dark home. I find myself offering a prayer of thanks to God for this gift of love. The warmth of a family is something I’ll always be grateful for. Someone up there sure loves me,” he said. Saif’s family is growing bigger still as Kareena is pregnant with their second child.

Saif is also father to actor Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. He said that while he did not watch the trailer for Sara’s upcoming film Coolie No.1, he did watch some songs and realised that Sara had a lot of fun on the movie. As for Ibrahim, who also wishes to be an actor, Saif wants him to ‘just explode on the screen like Hrithik Roshan’ and be ready for comparisons with him.

The actor will soon be seen in multiple films such as Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police, Aadipurush and a series called Tandav.

