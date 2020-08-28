Saif Ali Khan opens up about being attacked twice at a nightclub in Delhi, thought he would die

Saif Ali Khan is known for his calm demeanour and his way with words. Hardly ever spotted at parties now, he was once quite the party animal in Delhi by his own admission. In a recent conversation with host and actor Neha Dhupia on her show No Filter Neha, Saif opened up about the incident when he was attacked by a wine glass at a nightclub and was struggling to control the blood before he was hit again.

Sharing the incidents that occurred that night, Saif said, “So this is an unfortunate incident where a guy said, ’Please dance with my girlfriend’ and I was like ‘I don’t want to do that’, and he said ‘You’ve got a million dollar face’, which I really loved so I think I started smiling, even though it’s probably not true, and then he said, ‘I’m going to F it up for you’ and then he hit me with a whisky glass on my forehead and then we got into a fight.”

He further said, “And then we ended up in the bathroom and I was wiping my wound because it was bleeding a lot. If you have never been hit in the face, or cut in the face, perhaps if you cut yourself shaving, guys, you will know that you bleed a lot because there are a lot of blood vessels in the face. So, there was a flood of blood, I thought I don’t know what’s happened so I was wiping it with water, I looked at him and ‘I said look what you did’, as in let’s make up now and he attacked me with the soap dish. So, he was a lunatic and he might have killed me.”

Saif however, confessed that even he was at fault to some extent. He said, “I was also at fault a little bit. It’s not the hardest thing in the world to get into a fight, to get something broken on your head in a nightclub in Delhi, or outside Delhi or in Gurgaon, it’s a dangerous environment. I have prided myself on growing up there and I have avoided about 50 fights in those days. Maybe I have grown up or it doesn’t happen anymore or people have just grown up. There were slightly more violent times in those days, maybe because law and order wasn’t quite so efficient. You’d probably end up in jail now whereas in those days nothing would happen. And I talked myself out of about a 100 scenarios where people have said, big guys, what do you mean. And you’re like no buddy, it’s all cool, and it’s all okay.”

Saif celebrated his 50th birthday this month and is going to welcome his fourth child as he and wife Kareena Kapoor announced their pregnancy. The two are parents to three-year-old Taimur.

