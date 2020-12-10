Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba posts stunning pics of Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, calls them a ‘classy duo’

Sara Ali Khan looks so much like her mother Amrita Singh.

Actor Sara Ali Khan is an uncanny copy of her mother, actor Amrita Singh. On Thursday, her aunt Saba Ali Khan shared a photo collage of Sara and Amrita, marvelling at their good looks.

The photo showed Sara in a yellow-and-black dress, striking a pose. The other photo is a retro one, showing Amrita as a young actor in Bollywood, posing with her hair loose, in a beige outfit. “Classy ...duo.. Mahshallah,” Saba captioned the post.

Sara and Amrita’s fans loved seeing the post. One fan wrote, “She has father eyes and nose, sharmila ji lip and mother face cut and eyebrow.” Another fan wrote, “They looks sooo much alikeeee.” A fan commented, “The resemblance and talent is alike.”

Saba often shared photos of her family. Recently, on her mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore’s birthday, she shared a bunch of pictures on her page. “HaaPpY Birthday MA! Star today. Star shines ALWAYS,” she captioned her post. She also shared a picture from the wedding of her sister Soha. It showed her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, brother Saif, Soha, Kunal Kemmu, Sharmila and herself. “Wonderful times !!! # throw back 2015,” she captioned it.

Sara is Saif’s oldest child. He has Sara and son Ibrahim with first wife Amrita and son Taimur with his second wife Kareena. The couple is also expecting their second child together.

