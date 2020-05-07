Sections
Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim is glad he can bully his sister Sara Ali Khan now, see his latest post

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan has been sharing quite a few interesting posts on Instagram. His latest involves sister Sara Ali Khan.

Updated: May 07, 2020 09:14 IST

By Hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ibrahim Ali Khan posted a new picture with older sister Sara Ali Khan.

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan may not have made his formal debut as an actor in Bollywood but, looks like, he is well on his way. His Instagram account is popular and he keeps his fans entertained.

On Wednesday, he posted a childhood picture with his older sister with an interesting comment. He wrote: “The face I make when it’s me who can bully sara now.” In the picture, Ibrahim, not older than 8 or 9, has a mischievous look on his face as he stands next to Sara.

 

Ibrahim, who is currently a student, has been regaling his fans posting videos of him imitating Bollywood stars from hit films or simply copying hilarious accents from across India. In one of the TikTok videos he had posted some time back, he could be seen copying Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar from the hit Priyadarshan film, Heri Pheri. At another time, he had posted a video of himself hilariously imitating a Haryanvi man.



Ibrahim also posts pictures from his childhood, like he recently put out a picture of himself as a kid with a caption about being in-house Picasso. He had written: “Picasso Jr.” Looks like Ibrahim is also into sports in a major way, particularly football, and had posted a picture from, what appears to be, his school football match.

Talking about his son’s aspirations to follow the family tradition and join the film industry, Saif had told Hindustan Times some time back, “He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”

