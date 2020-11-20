Sections
Saif Ali Khan says he's considering cancelling his autobiography, is sure certain section of Indian audience will abuse him

Actor Saif Ali Khan has said that he is contemplating backing out of writing his autobiography, because he is sure that a certain section of the Indian audience will abuse him.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 19:41 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Saif Ali Khan is expecting his second child with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Actor Saif Ali Khan has said that he is contemplating ‘chickening out’ of his book deal, and he hasn’t even told his publishers yet. Saif said that he isn’t prepared for the abuse that he will attract for being honest with his story.

In August, Saif had announced that he was quite excited about writing his autobiography, which is supposed to arrive next year.

But in an appearance on Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny’s new podcast, the actor said that he is considering backing out. Saif and Jacqueline are in Dharamshala, where they’re filming the horror comedy Bhoot Police.

“Someone asked me to do a book, and I might chicken out, because it’s too much work to do it properly, and then you have to be very honest as well, which probably will disturb quite a few people,” Saif said. “Honestly, I don’t know if I am prepared to put myself through the 100% abuse that’s going to come my way.”



He continued, “I’m really sorry to say it, I’m going to say it, I don’t think the general audience -- and not just general -- but there will be a section of the audience that’s so negative in India that I don’t want to share my life and talk about things...” He laughed that he hadn’t even told the publishers that he was having second thoughts. “Maybe I’ll do it, maybe I won’t,” he said, sharing an anecdote.

“When I was walking today, part of the book should describe what I was feeling and thinking looking at these trees and thinking about how lucky we are to be shooting in Himachal, and it’s not really,” he said.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor has told Saif Ali Khan that she’s going to edit his autobiography, is ‘petrified’ for him

Previously, Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan had said that she was worried about the book, for exactly the same reasons. In an interview to journalist Anupama Chopra, Kareena said, “I’m petrified for Saif.” She said she told him to be politically correct in the book, since he ‘has no holds barred’. “I’m scared for him, I’ve told him I am going to edit this book before you, to know what you’re going to say,” she said.

