Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan says he was in a ‘mental and professional ditch’ and his work got him out of it

Saif Ali Khan says he was in a ‘mental and professional ditch’ and his work got him out of it

Saif Ali Khan has talked about the impact his work has had on his life. In an interview, he has talked about how excited he is about all his upcoming projects and how they got him through a difficult time.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 16:46 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Saif Ali Khan has multiple projects in his kitty.

Actor Saif Ali Khan has talked about the important role that work has played in his life. Among the busiest actors in Bollywood currently, Saif is looking forward to the release of multiple projects such as Bhoot Police, Tandav, Adipurush and others.

In a recent interview, Saif spoke about being in a ‘ditch’, mentally and professionally. He thanked filmmakers for offering him good roles so he could start a second innings of his career.

“Honestly, I believe I have worked very hard. I was in a bit of a ditch, mentally and professionally. I managed to get out of that. It is like climbing a mountain. I feel like I am on base camp 1 and we have made progress but there is a long way to go. The ropes are set, the boots are tied, and we have got our sights on the hill and we are climbing. There is a really nice line up. I am super excited Bhoot Police is finally, 80% complete and it’s a dream role for me. We really had a good time doing that,” he told Bollywood Hungama in an interview.

“It is a nice place to be. It has not been particularly easy. The work has been fab, a lot of people have been super supportive and it’s nice. Because it is the only thing that has gotten me out of that feeling. Just by working hard and choosing the right scripts. People have also supported me by offering me those parts,” he added.

Saif shot for Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor in Himachal Pradesh in the latter half of 2020. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. His Amazon web series Tandav is also ready for release. The show features Sunil Grover, Dimple Kapadia, Sarah Jane Dias and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as his co-stars. It will arrive on January 15.

Also read: Inside Deepika Padukone birthday celebrations: Ranveer plays host, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attend. See pics

He also has the Bunty Aur Bubbly sequel with Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adipurush with Prabhas.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Violence erupts as police, villagers clash over proposed IIT-Goa campus
by Gerard de Souza
About 75 million elderly in India suffer from some chronic disease: Health ministry survey
by Rhythma Kaul
SC tells khap members: Punishing someone for falling in love is serious crime
by Abraham Thomas | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
PM Modi to inaugurate Rewari-Madar freight corridor section tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Afghan intel chief confirms busting Chinese spy ring, says it’s sensitive
by Shishir Gupta
Jimenez doing fitness work at Wolves after fractured skull
by Associated Press
London court denies bail to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange
by Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
India, France to hold annual strategic dialogue tomorrow; Doval to lead Indian side
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.