Sections
Home / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan says turning 50 is petrifying: ‘I’m just relieved my mother looks young, I feel I have inherited her genes’

Saif Ali Khan says turning 50 is petrifying: ‘I’m just relieved my mother looks young, I feel I have inherited her genes’

Actor Saif Ali Khan has said that he feels grateful about his mother Sharmia Tagore’s great genes that will allow him to look 50 years old even when he is 60.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 06:56 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Saif Ali Khan is happy about inheriting his mother’s genes.

Saif Ali Khan has turned 50 years old but says that he is not feeling any ‘mid-life crisis’. The actor, in a conversation with Neha Dhupia on her podcast No Filter Neha, said he feels he has done enough in his life.

Calling 50s ‘petrifying’, Saif said ‘every year is a bonus’. “Fifty is petrifying. A friend of mine said you can see the end 50s and then 60s and after 70. Everyday is a bonus. My father died at 71, my grandfather died at 41 so at some point I think you can sit back and you say it’s been a hell of a ride. I’m quite happy with how it’s gone and it shouldn’t be that dissatisfaction, that ‘I didn’t do anything’. Mid-life crisis is not happening because obviously I have done stuff, so I can’t complain,” he said.

Saif, however, is quite grateful of his mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore’s genes that he has inherited. “So,I’m just relieved my mother looks young and looked young and I feel I have inherited her genes, so I might be able to fool people into looking 50 when I’m 60,” he said.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, brother-in-law shocked by drug angle in his death, demand immediate action: ‘This is criminal offence’



Saif celebrated his 50th birthday with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, son Taimur and a few of their friends and family members. Saif is also writing his autobiography. It is slated to hit the shelves in October, 2021, publisher HarperCollins India announced on Tuesday. In a statement, the actor said it is nice to look back, remember and record things before they are lost with time.



The publisher said the autobiography will be a no-holds-barred account with Saif, in his signature style laced with wit and humour, opening up about family, home, successes, failures, his influences, inspirations and cinema.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Will hand over 85k dignity houses in GHMC limits by Dec: Telangana minister
Aug 27, 2020 07:29 IST
‘Dhoni had said he wanted to bat at No. 4 but team thought otherwise’
Aug 27, 2020 07:25 IST
Covid-related emergency regime in Lebanon extended until year-end: Report
Aug 27, 2020 07:21 IST
Covid-19 can affect almost all organs, say experts at AIIMS
Aug 27, 2020 07:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.