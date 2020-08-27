Saif Ali Khan says turning 50 is petrifying: ‘I’m just relieved my mother looks young, I feel I have inherited her genes’
Actor Saif Ali Khan has said that he feels grateful about his mother Sharmia Tagore’s great genes that will allow him to look 50 years old even when he is 60.
Saif Ali Khan has turned 50 years old but says that he is not feeling any ‘mid-life crisis’. The actor, in a conversation with Neha Dhupia on her podcast No Filter Neha, said he feels he has done enough in his life.
Calling 50s ‘petrifying’, Saif said ‘every year is a bonus’. “Fifty is petrifying. A friend of mine said you can see the end 50s and then 60s and after 70. Everyday is a bonus. My father died at 71, my grandfather died at 41 so at some point I think you can sit back and you say it’s been a hell of a ride. I’m quite happy with how it’s gone and it shouldn’t be that dissatisfaction, that ‘I didn’t do anything’. Mid-life crisis is not happening because obviously I have done stuff, so I can’t complain,” he said.
Saif, however, is quite grateful of his mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore’s genes that he has inherited. “So,I’m just relieved my mother looks young and looked young and I feel I have inherited her genes, so I might be able to fool people into looking 50 when I’m 60,” he said.
Saif celebrated his 50th birthday with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, son Taimur and a few of their friends and family members. Saif is also writing his autobiography. It is slated to hit the shelves in October, 2021, publisher HarperCollins India announced on Tuesday. In a statement, the actor said it is nice to look back, remember and record things before they are lost with time.
The publisher said the autobiography will be a no-holds-barred account with Saif, in his signature style laced with wit and humour, opening up about family, home, successes, failures, his influences, inspirations and cinema.
