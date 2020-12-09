Saif Ali Khan spotted with a large new tattoo, is shocked at photographers putting cameras under gate to click pics. Watch

Sections
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor stepped out for a walk in Mumbai on Wednesday. Saif was seen with a new tattoo on his arm. The couple was in Himachal recently when Saif was shooting for Bhoot Police.

Dec 09, 2020

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Actor Saif Ali Khan is back home in Mumbai after spending a long, peaceful time in Himachal Pradesh. The actor was shooting for his film Bhoot Police in Dharamshala recently and came back earlier this week with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur.

On Wednesday, Saif also had a run-in with the paparazzi. He was clicked outside his home with Kareena and the two had seemingly gone out for a walk. Saif was seen in a blue T-shirt and his usual red bandana. Kareena, who is heavily pregnant with her second baby, was seen in a flowing pink dress. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Saif’s new tattoo. Saif had a large new tattoo on his left arm. It showed a couple of pyramids, encasing an eye.

 

 



Another video showed Saif and Kareena walking out of a building. A paparazzo put his camera under the building’s gate to capture a video of the two. On spotting it, Saif exclaimed, “The cameras are under the gate now,” he is heard saying in the video. “Yeah, I know,” said Kareena, who was walking next to him.

Saif was last seen in Tanhaji, which released earlier this year. He will soon start work on Om Raut’s Adipurush, in which he plays Ravana. In a recent interview, Saif had said that the film will bring out the human side of Lankesh and will justify why he abducted Sita. The comment earned him a lot of criticism and he had to retract his comments and issue an apology.

In his statement, Saif had said that he did not intend on offending anyone, and that the film will present the story ‘without any distortions’. His statement read, “I’ve been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people’s sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness & Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions.”

