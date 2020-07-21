Saif Ali Khan to move to bigger apartment with Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, actor overseeing renovation during free time

Saif Ali Khan has revealed his family is planning to move to a bigger apartment, situated opposite to their current residence. The actor is currently overseeing the renovation work at the new house and will give his old flat for rent.

On being asked why he was regularly spotted outside his house, Saif told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “Our new home is being renovated, which is why I hop across to see how things are coming along and not because I feel cooped in. I’m enjoying this time with my family. My sister Soha and her husband Kunal (Kemmu) come over sometimes, as do my kids Sara and Ibrahim. My other sister, Saba, too, has moved to Mumbai. Only, mother (Sharmila Tagore) is in a rented apartment in Delhi because the lockdown happened while she was doing up her place. So now, even she is overseeing the renovation work there. She is a real trooper and never complains.”

Saif and Kareena recently hosted Soha-Kunal and their daughter Inaaya and Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim over the weekend. The next day, Sara shared the news of her driver testing positive for coronavirus. Saif said he was concerned about it but added, “Anyone can get infected, so the stigma that has come to be attached to it doesn’t make sense. Medical costs are astronomical, so it’s important to stay home and safe.”

On the work front, Saif has quite a few projects in his kitty. He is yet to complete the remaining shoot for Bunty Aur Babli sequel. He said there are plans to begin shooting for Bhoot Police in August but is uncertain of its exact schedule amid coronavirus pandemic. He also hopes to work on the Vikram Vedha remake with Aamir Khan but, again points, out at a looming uncertainty in the current situation.

