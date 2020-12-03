Saif Ali Khan wants son Ibrahim to stay away from social media before debut: ‘Like Hrithik Roshan, he should explode on screen’

Actor Saif Ali Khan has said that he wants his son Ibrahim Ali Khan to keep off social media if he aspires to become an actor one day. The actor is aware of Ibrahim’s presence on social media. He was earlier also quite active on the now banned app, TikTok.

Saif called Ibrahim a “a good-looking kid”, but advised the 19-year-old to stay away from social media if he wishes to make it big in Bollywood. Ibrahim is his second child with ex-wife Amrita Singh, with 25-year-old actor Sara Ali Khan being his eldest one.

Saif told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “Like Hrithik Roshan, he should just explode on screen. There will be comparisons with me, he can’t avoid that, but he’s still growing, developing his own personality, so it’s best to be seen less for now.”

Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan are expecting their second child. The two are already parents to three-year-old son, Taimur. On being asked about it, Saif quipped, “The more the merrier.”

He had recently made headlines when he expressed uncertainty about following through on his autobiography, despite announcing one some time ago. He has now confirmed that he will definitely stick to his commitment of writing the autobiography but “without hurting anyone.” He told the daily, “I am going into it with some trepidation because I want to do it honestly and truthfully, with depth, without hurting anyone, simply embracing my life and sharing experiences.”

Saif is in Himachal Pradesh for the shooting of his film, Bhoot Police. He’s accompanied by Kareena and Taimur as well, and spent some quality time with them during the shoot.

