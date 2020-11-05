Saina Nehwal shares Parineeti Chopra’s look from her biopic, calls her ‘my lookalike’

Badminton player Saina Nehwal has shared a new look from her biopic, calling the lead actor Parineeti Chopra her ‘lookalike’. In the photo, Parineeti looks intent on the match as she gets ready to serve. This is the second photo of Parineeti as the ace shuttler that has emerged.

“My lookalike @ParineetiChopra #sainamovie,” Saina wrote on Twitter. The film started shooting last year after Parineeti underwent intensive training to play the badminton player. Shraddha Kapoor was earlier supposed to play Saina but she had later bowed out of the film.

When the film started shooting last year, Saina had shared yet another look of Parineeti from the film, “Looking forward to this journey together! My best wishes to the team #SainaNehwalBiopic #Saina @parineetichopra #AmoleGupte @bhushankumar #DeepaBhatia @sujay.jairaj @tseries.official @tseriesfilms.” Parineeti thanked her and wrote, “Thankyouu my CHAMPION!!!! I am soo nervoussss @nehwalsaina.”

Parineeti had earlier spoken about the project, “This project is absolutely perfect for me. Amole (Gupte, director) sir and his team are ensuring I have everything that I need. A great physio team and world-class players have been roped in to train and condition me. Everything from how Saina plays, who she has played with and against, every match she has been in has been documented. It’s important to imbibe all that information and present it on screen. I’m happy, but also very nervous.”

Parineeti had said she will not use a body double to film tough shots. She had also injured her shoulder while filming. The actor stayed at the Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai for around 15 days to work on her badminton skills.

The biopic is being directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.