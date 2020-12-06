Saira Banu reveals Dilip Kumar is ‘not too well’, says she takes care of him out of love and not to earn praises

Saira Banu, who has been looking after Dilip Kumar through many spells of ill health, said that she does it ‘out of love and not duress’. She added that her aim is not to earn praises and be hailed as a ‘devoted wife’.

Banu also gave an update about Kumar’s health, which she said is fragile, at the moment. She said that he is weak and has low immunity.

Talking to The Times of India, Banu said, “It is out of love and not duress that I look after Dilip saab. I am not looking for praises to be called a devoted wife. Just to touch him and cuddle him is the world’s best thing that’s happening to me. I adore him and he is my breath itself.”

She also talked about his present health condition and said, “He’s not too well. He’s weak. At times, he walks into the hall and back to his room. His immunity is low. Pray for his welfare. We are grateful to God for each day.”

In March, Kumar said that he was ‘under complete isolation and quarantine’ as a precautionary measure amid the Covid-19 pandemic, as Banu was concerned for his well-being. “I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection,” he had written on Twitter.

Kumar lost his brothers, Aslam Khan and Ahsan Khan, to Covid-19. In a message shared on his Twitter page days before their wedding anniversary on October 11, Banu said that they were not celebrating this year due to the deaths in the family.

“Oct. 11, is always the most beautiful day in my life. Dilip Saheb married me on this day and made my cherished dreams come true. This year, we are not celebrating. You all know we lost two of our brothers, Ahsan Bhai and Aslam Bhai,” she wrote.

“The unprecedented turmoil due to the Covid-19 pandemic has taken many lives and caused sorrow in many many families. In the current circumstances, we request all of you, our dear friends, to pray for each other’s safety and well being. May God be with us all. Stay Safe,” she added.

