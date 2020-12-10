Saira Banu says no celebration for Dilip Kumar’s birthday: ‘It’s a difficult time for us, so there is no question of a big celebration’

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is all set to ring in his 98th birthday on Friday, December 11, but his actor-wife Saira Banu has said there will be no celebration this year. Dilip’s birthday parties are not too elaborate but Saira likes to organise a small but lavish bash for the family and their close friends.

Dilip lost his two brothers, Aslam Khan and Ahsan Khan, this year to Covid-19. Both Ahsan and Aslam had tested positive for coronavirus. Ahsan, 90, also had heart disease, hypertension, and Alzheimer’s. He died in September. Earlier in August, the thespian’s youngest brother Aslam died at Lilavati Hospital.

Saira told Mid Day, “We have had a catastrophe this year. Dilip sahab lost his two brothers. He doesn’t keep well, neither do I. It’s a difficult time for us, so there is no question of a big celebration. We will simply thank the Lord for the gift of life and health.” Saira has been looking after Dilip through many spells of ill health.

Talking about Dilip’s health condition, Saira added, “Dilip sahab is fine. He has some health problems, which is often the case with the elderly. We are trying to cope the best we can.” She also revealed how they spend time and told the tabloid, “Dilip sahab is a sports fan and watches sports on TV. He also loves classical music. So, it’s time well-spent at home.”

Also read: Deepika enjoys snacks and sunset with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shakun Batra

Dilip and Saira also avoided any celebration on their wedding anniversary in October. In a message shared on his Twitter page days before their wedding anniversary on October 11, she said that they were not celebrating this year due to the deaths in the family. “Oct. 11, is always the most beautiful day in my life. Dilip Saheb married me on this day and made my cherished dreams come true. This year, we are not celebrating. You all know we lost two of our brothers, Ahsan Bhai and Aslam Bhai,” she wrote.

“The unprecedented turmoil due to the Covid-19 pandemic has taken many lives and caused sorrow in many many families. In the current circumstances, we request all of you, our dear friends, to pray for each other’s safety and well being. May God be with us all. Stay Safe,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more