Saiyami Kher says people who dismissed her 3 years ago are now calling to congratulate her

Actor Saiyami Kher, who recently starred in the Netflix film Choked, has written a note of gratitude for her director, Anurag Kashyap. Saiyami, who made her Bollywood debut with the commercial flop Mirzya, wrote, “Today when the people who dismissed me three years ago call up lauding my performance, there’s no one happier and prouder than AK. Thank you for believing in me Anurag Kashyap. Thank you for making me believe in myself.”

Sharing a picture of herself and Anurag on set, Saiyami began her post by writing, “This one is long overdue & very long! The first time I met AK he asked me to come to his Versova house. Before I could say anything, he said, ‘My parents live with me. You don’t have to worry!’. He was supposed to be the ‘Bad Boy of Bollywood’. His life according to the outside world was ‘riddled with drugs, women & vices.’ The truth, I later learnt, was COMPLETELY the opposite. It was a typical chaotic Indian household. Parents looking for a newspaper, the doorbell constantly ringing, Shrilalji furiously cooking for the increasing guests, a cat strutting around & AK looking for just one quiet corner in his own home.”

Choked, also starring Roshan Mathew and Amruta Subhash, was released on Netflix on June 5. It tells the story of a middle-class couple that comes across wads of hidden cash in their apartment, against the backdrop of the 2016 demonetisation.

Saiyami added, “From the time he offered me Choked (sitting next to me at MAMI) to the date of release, it took three years. That’s when I really got to know the man. He became a friend, mentor & sounding board. With him you know you get the whole truth. When he loves your work he jumps, dances, cries & expresses joy; if he doesn’t he just says it. The man has no filters. That is perhaps both his boon & his bane.”

She concluded, “He loves his whiskey; which I keep nagging him to reduce (instead increase his exercise!). He has a child-like innocence & open-heartedness that is seldom seen in today’s times. He’s so busy playing agony aunt in other people’s lives that perhaps, he forgets about his own. That’s AK for you. It’s always other people before himself. It’s rare to have people through your difficulties. It’s even rarer to have people who truly feel happy for you. Today, when the people who dismissed me three years ago call up lauding my performance, there’s no one happier & prouder than AK. Thank you for believing in me @anuragkashyap10 Thank you for making me believe in myself again!”

Anurag replied to Saiyami’s note in the comments, and wrote, “Girl you don’t make a man senti like this.” Saiyami also appeared in Hotstar’s Special OPS, in a supporting role.

