Saiyami Kher shares note on Anurag Kashyap, says he asked her to come to his house, assured her his parents will be there

After actor Payal Ghosh’s allegations of sexual misconduct against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, a note written by actor Saiyami Kher in June is going viral. In her note, Saiyami had written how Anurag made her feel comfortable about their meeting at his house. She reposted the note on her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

Saiyami had said that her early impression about Anurag was that he was a drug addict and a womaniser. It all changed when she worked with him on Choked. “This one is long overdue & very long! The first time I met AK he asked me to come to his Versova house. Before I could say anything, he said, ‘My parents live with me. You don’t have to worry!’. He was supposed to be the ‘Bad Boy of Bollywood’. His life according to the outside world was ‘riddled with drugs, women & vices.’ The truth, I later learnt, was COMPLETELY the opposite,” she wrote.

Talking about his home, she had written, “It was a typical chaotic Indian household. Parents looking for a newspaper, the doorbell constantly ringing, Shrilalji furiously cooking for the increasing guests, a cat strutting around & AK looking for just one quiet corner in his own home.” She added, “From the time he offered me Choked (sitting next to me at MAMI) to the date of release, it took three years. That’s when I really got to know the man. He became a friend, mentor & sounding board. With him you know you get the whole truth. When he loves your work he jumps, dances, cries & expresses joy; if he doesn’t he just says it. The man has no filters. That is perhaps both his boon & his bane.

Speaking to ANI, Payal had said, “Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me.”

“I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him,” she added.

Payal’s lawyer has said that she would file an FIR against him at the Oshiwara police station on Monday. Anurag shared the statement by his lawyer close to midnight, through his official Twitter handle. “My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #Metoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination,” the statement read.

