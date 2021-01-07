Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Sajid Khan on learning to work solo after brother Wajid’s death: ‘Now I have to become friends with everyone’

Sajid Khan on learning to work solo after brother Wajid’s death: ‘Now I have to become friends with everyone’

Music composer Sajid Khan has said that earlier, his brother, the late Wajid Khan, used to be the one who’d go out and interact with artistes, but after his death, the responsibility has fallen on Sajid’s shoulders.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 13:36 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Wajid Khan died last year, at the age of 42.

Sajid Khan, one half of the music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, has said that he will have to adjust to a new work process now that he doesn’t have his brother to rely on. Wajid died last year, reportedly due to complications following a coronavirus diagnosis.

In an interview, Sajid said that earlier, Wajid used to be the face of the operation, and would usually be the one fulfilling social obligations, while Sajid worked in a more behind-the-scenes capacity. That would now have to change, he said.

“Before, Wajid used to meet every day and I always used to be inside,” he told Pinkvilla. “And now, I have to meet all the artists. All the singers and artists, Wajid used to be friends with them. Now I have to become friends with everyone and work with them.”

He continued, “Sometimes I feel he (Wajid) has come into my composition. And he’s always there, you know. I really don’t want to think and believe he’s no more. I feel him in the studio, I feel him at home, I feel him when I am driving alone... Till the time I’m dying, he’s there with me. He’s very much with me, and I love him yaar. For the world, we must be a ‘jodi’ but he was my blood brother.”

Also read: RIP Wajid Khan: The man who made music of Salman Khan’s films ‘dabangg’

Starting their career in 1998 with Salman Khan-starrer Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Sajid-Wajid scored music for many films of the superstar including Dabangg franchise, Chori Chori, Hello Brother, Wanted and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. They had recently composed the actor’s single, Bhai Bhai, as well.

Sajid is now busy working on Salman’s upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film is tentatively slated for a theatrical release around Eid.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Trump summoned supporters to ‘wild’ protest and told them to fight. They did
by Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Covid-19 vaccine dry run: Harsh Vardhan holds meeting with states
by hindustantimes.cpm | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
SC asks Centre: What steps have you taken to prevent Covid spread at farmers’ protest site
by Abraham Thomas
At least four dead after Trump supporters ransack US Capitol
by Yashwant Raj

latest news

Pucovski, Labuschagne fifties take hosts to 166/2 on rain-hit opening day
by Press Trust of India
Haryana govt extends tenure of DGP Manoj Yadava
by HT Correspondent
NEP 2020 aims to build complete personality: RSS functionary
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Wilson murder case: NIA arrests accused man from Chennai airport
by Divya Chandrababu
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.