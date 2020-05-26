Salim Khan on celebrating Eid without son Salman Khan: ‘I spoke with him on the phone and we exchanged wishes’

Eid is the most special time of the year for Salman Khan as he feasts with his family, greets his fans outside his Galaxy apartments residence and releases a new film on the occasion. However, this time the actor couldn’t be home as he is isolating at his farmhouse in Panvel. Father Salim Khan, who is staying at their Bandra home during the lockdown, revealed that Eid this year was just a regular day for them and there were no special delicacies prepared to mark the festival.

On being asked about how they were celebrating Eid in Salman’s absence, Salim told The Times of India in an interview, “He has been spending a lot of time there. I just spoke with him today on the phone and we exchanged wishes. We are always in touch with each other through our regular phone calls.” On being asked if a special dish was being prepared to celebrate Eid, he said, “Bilkul nahi, buss regular khaana hi bann raha hai (Not at all, only regular food is being made).”

Salim has been going on his regular morning walks each day during lockdown and kept up with the routine on Eid as well.

Meanwhile, Salman did keep his promise of delivering a new project on Eid. While he couldn’t release his scheduled film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai due to the lockdown, he treated his fans with a new song. titled Bhai Bhai, on the special occasion.

The Sultan star released the song on Eid and wrote in a tweet, “Maine aap subb ke liye kuch banaya hai, dekh ke batana kaisa laga... Aap subb ko eid mubarakh ... #BhaiBhai.” He further wrote: “A special gift for all of you on this auspicious occasion of Eid. Listen to Bhai Bhai and spread the brotherhood. Eid Mubarak to everyone!”

Bhai Bhai celebrates the spirit of brotherhood and unity and has been shot with minimal crew and resources at Salman’s farmhouse in Panvel. The three-minute-fifty-four second song communicates a significant message and evokes the right emotions of love and compassion in between people belonging to different religions. The song spreads the message of brotherhood and unity. This is the third song that Salman has released amid the lockdown, after Pyar Karona and Tere Bina and has been crooned by him.

