Salim Khan once stood outside Salman Khan’s classroom as punishment

Salman Khan once revealed that when he was in the fourth grade, he was punished and made to stand outside his classroom. However, when his father Salim Khan found out the reason he was pulled up, he took the punishment on himself.

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman said that he would frequently get punished in school. Once, he was made to stand underneath the flagpole, outside his classroom, as a punishment.

“One day, my father was returning from work, and he saw me standing outside class. He asked, ‘What did you do now?’ I said, ‘Nothing, daddy. I don’t know why the principal came and asked me to stand under the flagpole. I have been standing here all day.’ I was in the fourth grade at the time,” he said.

When Salim went and asked the principal why Salman was being punished, he was told that he had not paid his school fees. “My father said, ‘He is not supposed to pay the fees, I am. You are supposed to keep him in class. I am running short of money. I will pay the fees but right now, if you need to punish, you need to punish me.’ So he went and stood under the flagpole,” the actor said.

Salman is currently isolating at his farmhouse in Panvel, on the outskirts of Mumbai, while Salim is staying at their Galaxy Apartments residence. Each year, Eid is celebrated with much fanfare at the Khan residence, but this year, the family could not celebrate it together.In a recent interview, Salim said that he and Salman exchanged wishes on the phone.

Meanwhile, Salman made sure that his fans’ Eid was made special. Since Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai could not release on its scheduled date owing to the lockdown, he released a new song titled Bhai Bhai, which promoted the message of communal harmony.

