Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma’s Sultan turns 4, director Ali Abbas Zafar says ‘time flies’

Time flies and director Ali Abbas Zafar knows exactly how it feels. On Monday, the ace Bollywood director took to Instagram to celebrate as his film, Sultan, completed four years.

Tagging actor-producers Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma, alongwith many others from Team Sultan, Ali wrote: “Time flies #4 years to #sultan . Thank you for all the @beingsalmankhan @anushkasharma @randeephooda @theamitsadh @anantvidhaat @yrf @vishaldadlani @shekharravjiani #irshaad kamil and the entire team.”

Sultan, when it released in 2016, was a complete family entertainer which made a ton of money at the box office. Salman played a wrestler named Sultan Ali Khan from Haryana, whose success in professional life creates major problems in his personal life.

Writing about the film, Hindustan Times’ review had said: “Sultan treads a predictable line until it reaches the climax. In the best part of the movie, Salman carries forward his Bajrangi Bhaijaan act. The man you see in the ring is down to earth, humble and quite unlike your typical Bollywood superstar. He is scared of his opponents, and fails to hide his pain despite being the strong, silent kind.”

Ali Abbas and Salman, have over the years, formed a formidable combination, giving hits like Bharat, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

