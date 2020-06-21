Sections
Salman Khan appeals to fans: 'Stand with Sushant Singh Rajput's fans, don't go by language and curses'

Amid a social media outrage against him, actor Salman Khan has appealed to his fans to support Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and family and not go by ‘the language and the curses’.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 08:39 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Salman Khan has asked his fans to show empathy to Sushant Singh Rajput’s followers.

Actor Salman Khan wrote an appeal to his fans on social media to support the fans and family of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died last Sunday. There has been an outrage on social media against several people from the film industry, including Salman, since the actor’s death.

Salman said that his fans to support the actor’s friends and family. “A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant’s fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful,” he wrote.

 

Hashtags such as #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput, #BoycottSalmanKhan, #BoycottStarKids and #BoycottBollywood have been trending on social media since Sushant’s death. The fans of the Dabangg star had trended #WeStandWithSalmanKhan in his defence.



Mumbai Police confirmed Sushant’s death by suicide and further investigations are going on. Many have alleged that the actor was being isolated by influential people in the industry as he was an outsider.

Police have said that as per protocol they have recorded the statements of 14 persons and an inquiry is ongoing. An official added that the department has spoken to Rajput’s father, his two sisters, his friend and creative manager Siddharth Pithani, manager Sandeep Sawant, friend and actor Mahesh Shetty, casting director Mukesh Chabbra, business manager Shruti Modi, public relations manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, a key maker and two house staff.

“None of the family members or friends has levelled any allegation,” an investigating officer said requesting anonymity said.

Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap had written in a social media post last week had claimed that his career was sabotaged by Salman Khan and his family. “All my projects and creative endeavours have been sabotaged and I have been repeatedly threatened with life and rape threats given to/for the female members of my family. The sustained gaslighting and bullying destroyed my mental health and that of my family and led to my divorce and breaking up of my family in 2017,” he wrote. Salman’s brother Arbaaz told Hindustan Times that they have started legal proceedings against Abhinav.

