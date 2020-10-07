Sections
Salman Khan, brother Sohail join music composer Sajid in celebrating late Wajid Khan’s birth anniversary, watch

Salman Khan, along with brother Sohail Khan, cut a cake in memory of late Wajid Khan on his birth anniversary. Wajid died in June this year.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 11:53 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Salman Khan, brother Sohail and musician Sajid Khan cut a cake in memory of late Wajid Khan on his birth anniversary.

Actor Salman Khan, his brother Sohail Khan and music composer Sajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid duo, came together to celebrate the birth anniversary of the late Wajid Khan. Wajid died on June 1, at the age of 42.

Sharing a video, Sajid wrote on their group’s Instagram page: “Happy birthday Wajid : grt musician grt soul mind blowing person n dearest brother:: miss u yaar @beingsalmankhan @singer.muskaan @wajidkhan_live @sohailkhanofficial #bollywood #music”

 

In the video, Salman and Sohail cut a cake and sang the Happy Birthday song. Later, Salman feeds a piece of the cake to Sajid and then to Sohail. Written on the cake are the words, “We love U, Wajid.” Sajid can be heard saying ‘we love you Wajid’ as Salman seconds the thought.

The video saw many celebrities react to it; Tiger Shroff wrote: “Happy birthday wajid sir.” Preity Zinta wrote: “Miss you Wajid.” Many fans of the music duo wrote in to express their grief; one said: “Happy birthday dear waji bhai... Love u n miss u always.” Another fan said: “Miss u bhai.”

Also read: What Akshaye Khanna said about Vinod Khanna leaving family for Osho: ‘Something must have moved him so deeply inside’

After Wajid’s death, a distraught Salman had tweeted, “Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ...”

Sajid-Wajid and Salman have worked together in many films including Partner and the Dabangg series. Wajid had sung for Salman in songs such as Soni De Nakhre, Do You Wanna Partner, Mashallah, among others. Two songs of Salman, released during the lockdown - Bhai Bhai and Pyaar Karona - were also composed by the two brothers.

