Salman Khan celebrates 55th birthday at his farmhouse, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor holiday in Goa

From Salman Khan celebrating his 55th birthday at his Panvel farmhouse at midnight to Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s vacation pictures, here are top entertainment news stories of the day.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 11:44 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Here are top entertainment news stories:

Salman Khan says he has ‘no desire’ to celebrate his birthday this year, cuts a cake at midnight. See pics

Actor Salman Khan retreated to his Panvel farmhouse for low-key birthday celebrations with his family. He cut a cake at midnight and spoke to the gathered media outside his farmhouse briefly.

(Read full story here)

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora drop sunny vacation pics from Goa, see here

Celebrity couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are in Goa to ring in the new year, and they’re joined by Malaika’s sister, Amrita. On Saturday, they took to social media to share pictures from their vacation.

(Read full story here)

Inside Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar wedding reception: Newlyweds put up romantic performance. Watch

Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar set the dance floor on fire at their grand wedding reception on Friday. The newlyweds danced together to the romantic song Tumse Milke, from the film Parinda.

(Read full story here)

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta charges at Arshi Khan, throws water at her and twists her hand

Sunday’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan will bring new twists to the equations inside the house, and fans will also witness a major fight between Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta.

(Read full story here)

Happy birthday Salman Khan: Did you know this actor is the reason he never got married?

At 55, Salman Khan continues to be one of the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood. He seems to be in no hurry to get married, although he has often expressed his desire to have children someday.

(Read full story here)

