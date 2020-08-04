Sections
Salman Khan celebrates rakhi with family, Amitabh Bachchan takes on a troll over latter's Amul ad jibe

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Salman Khan posted pictures from their rakhi celebration, while Amitabh Bachchan replied to a troll after the latter said actor took money from Amul.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 11:58 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Salman Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his family.

Amitabh Bachchan hits back at troll who says actor must have taken money from Amul: ‘Don’t endorse and never have before’

Amitabh Bachchan took on a troll who said the actor took money from Amul, adding how he does not endorse Amul and had never done so in the past. He also thanked the popular Indian milk brand for their latest ad campaign.

Salman Khan poses with family as he shows off his rakhis, Suhana Khan shares throwbacks of Aryan, AbRam on Raksha Bandhan

Salman Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his family and posted a picture with many male members of his family including brothers, Sohail and Arbaaz, nephew Nirvaan and brothers-in-law Aayush Sharma and Atul Agnihotri.

Bihar DGP says Rs 50 cr withdrawn from Sushant Singh Rajput’s account, asks Mumbai Police ‘why such leads are hushed up’



With regard to the investigation into the shocking death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey questioned why the Mumbai Police was not looking into the ‘crucial’ financial angle.



Kareena Kapoor Khan on nepotism debate: ‘Same people pointing fingers are making nepotistic stars’

In a new interview and speaking on nepotism, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she could not have survived in Bollywood for more than two decades on the basis of nepotism alone.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh pens heartbreaking note: ‘I still can’t say goodbye’

Meetu Singh, one of the sisters of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has written a heartbreaking note for him on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Her post was re-tweeted by Sushant’s Shweta Singh Kirti, who lives in the US.

