Sections
Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan cried thinking about Wajid Khan’s death, says Sajid Khan

Salman Khan cried thinking about Wajid Khan’s death, says Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan says Salman Khan got teary eyed when they were speaking about his later brother Wajid Khan.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 19:22 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Salman Khan collaborated with Sajid-Wajid on multiple movies.

Music composer Sajid Khan has recalled the moment he was talking about his late brother Wajid Khan to their actor friend Salman Khan. Sajid said that Salman got teary-eyed thinking about Wajid.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Sajid said, “Aasoo nikal aaye baat karte karte. Maine bhai se bola, bhai I am feeling Wajid yahin hai. Salman bhai bhi walk karke peeche chale gaye swimming pool ki taraf aur aasmaan mein dekh kar vo bhi rone lage (Tears started flowing down my eyes as I was talking. I told him, I feel that Wajid is with us right now. Salman walked back to the pool area and he looked up at the sky and started crying).”

In another interview to Zoom, Sajid said he still sends messages to his brother on WhatsApp. “The place where I sit in my house there is a picture of him and me on the wall, so I go there and speak to him, I still WhatsApp Wajid. I sent this (Jeet Jayenge Hum) song to him on WhatsApp. I am still talking to him. I want to keep it like that where I am talking to him on the phone. Sometimes, I call and message him and say that this is when our song is releasing. I sent this song Jeet Jaayenge Hum first to Wajid only. I don’t want to get in that zone. I want to be in that zone where even if he is not seen, he is there, we are talking. Maybe a different way of remembering him. Maybe soon, I will start calling people from Wajid’s phone also.”

Wajid died on June 1 at 42. Starting their career in 1998 with Salman Khan-starrer Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Sajid-Wajid scored music for many films of the superstar including Dabangg franchise, Chori Chori, Hello Brother, Wanted and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. They had recently composed the actor’s single, Bhai Bhai, as well.



Also read: Video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka questioning former staff member over suspicious money transfer goes viral

Along with composing music for blockbusters such as Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Dabangg and Ek Tha Tiger, Wajid had also lent his voice to songs such as Hud Hud Dabangg, Jalwa and Fevicol Se.

Wajid, along with his brother Sajid, served as mentor on singing reality shows Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar. They also scored IPL 4 theme song, Dhoom Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Class 11 admissions: Common merit list out for Chandigarh’s govt schools
Aug 14, 2020 19:28 IST
Dangerous is taut, compelling and full of intrigue
Aug 14, 2020 19:25 IST
Salman Khan cried thinking about Wajid Khan’s death, says Sajid Khan
Aug 14, 2020 19:22 IST
Beirut’s historic buildings at risk of collapse, UNESCO warns
Aug 14, 2020 19:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.