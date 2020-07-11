Salman Khan, Disha Patani to shoot remaining portions of Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai in a ‘city studio’: report

Actor Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s next film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, will be shot against a green screen inside a studio, says a new report in Mumbai Mirror. An approximate 10-12 days’ shoot remains, it added.

Before the coronavirus-related lockdown came into force, the team was to fly to Azerbaijan to shoot an action sequence and a song. However, it had to be called off due to the pandemic. A source told the daily, “But with the new travel restrictions, flying abroad for the shoot is ruled out and the team is contemplating shooting it against a green screen now with visual effects making it appear like it’s been shot abroad. The action sequence will also be shot in a city studio. There’s 10-12 days of work left on the film.”

The same source also spoke about the tentative release date. “If the cinemas open by October-November and draw an audience, Radhe could arrive during Diwali. For several years now, Salman’s films have released during festivals.”

In early March, reports had emerged that the team decided against going to Azerbaijan due to the pandemic. A source had then told Mid Day, “Considering the coronavirus outbreak, it’s scary to travel with a large number of unit hands abroad. It doesn’t make sense. Now, it will have to be shot elsewhere.” It had added that the crew, sent earlier to the country for prep work, had been called back.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is being co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Production. The film was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on Eid this year.

