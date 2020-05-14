Sections
Salman Khan dismisses reports that he’s casting for films amid lockdown, threatens legal action against rumour-mongers

Salman Khan and his production house Salman Khan Films (SKF) are not currently casting for any film under their banner, the actor has clarified.

Updated: May 14, 2020 08:58 IST

By Asian News International, Asian News International

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan at the grand finale of the reality show. (IANS)

Salman Khan and his production house Salman Khan Films (SKF) are not currently casting for any film under their banner, clarified the star on Wednesday. Issuing an official statement, the 54-year-old actor clarified that he has not hired any casting director for the purpose and urged people to not to believe the rumours circulating.

He also urged people not to trust any emails or messages that they may receive with such claims.

 

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor put out a statement on Twitter that read, "This is to clarify that neither I nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose.”



In the statement, the actor issued a warning and said that strict legal action will be taken against those who are circulating such rumours. "Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using SKF or my name in any unauthorised manner. SLK," the statement continued.

Also read: Tere Bina: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez made entire music video at Panvel farmhouse, with just 1 more person

Along with the statement, Salman appealed to his fans to not to believe the rumours. He wrote, " Mat Karo rumours pe trust.... " and advised them to stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak with hashtag ‘stay safe’. The actor is staying at his Panvel farmhouse with his nephew Nirvaan Khan and other family members ever since the lockdown was announced.

