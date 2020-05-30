Salman Khan donates hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police

Salman Khan has been doing his bit in the fight against coronavirus.

Actor Salman Khan has donated hand sanitisers to the Mumbai Police. Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal tweeted to inform.

Praising the actor, Rahul wrote: “Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for being there for our frontline warriors, thank you @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray ji @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for being there for one and all...FRSH sanitisers to be distributed to all our frontline warriors in the Police Dept.”

Fans were moved by Salman’s gesture. One wrote: “Megastar #SalmanKhan Donates Huge 1,00,000 (1 Lakh) Bottles of FRSH SANITIZERS To Police Personnels in Mumbai Amidst This Coronavirus Lockdown! #LoveUBhaijaan!”

Another fan wrote: “The #SalmanKhan Man with the golden heart that’s why he most lovable superstar in country hattoff God bless you. always love #BeingHuman”

Salman has been doing his bit all through the Covid-19 lockdown. A while back, he had provided financial help to 32,000 daily wage workers and helped 90 vertically challenged wage workers associated with All India Special Artistes Association (AISAA), a wing of FWICE.

The superstar had also arranged for food and other resources for the villages around his farmhouse and catered to the needs of around 2500 families.

