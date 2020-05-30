Sections
Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan donates hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police

Salman Khan donates hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police

After supporting 32,000 daily wage workers of the film industry, helping 90 vertically challenged wage workers associated with All India Special Artistes Association, Salman Khan has now donated sanitisers to Mumbai Police.

Updated: May 30, 2020 16:03 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Nivedita Mishra, Mumbai

Salman Khan has been doing his bit in the fight against coronavirus.

Actor Salman Khan has donated hand sanitisers to the Mumbai Police. Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal tweeted to inform.

Praising the actor, Rahul wrote: “Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for being there for our frontline warriors, thank you @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray ji @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for being there for one and all...FRSH sanitisers to be distributed to all our frontline warriors in the Police Dept.”

Fans were moved by Salman’s gesture. One wrote: “Megastar #SalmanKhan Donates Huge 1,00,000 (1 Lakh) Bottles of FRSH SANITIZERS To Police Personnels in Mumbai Amidst This Coronavirus Lockdown! #LoveUBhaijaan!”

Another fan wrote: “The #SalmanKhan Man with the golden heart that’s why he most lovable superstar in country hattoff God bless you. always love #BeingHuman”



Also read: Step inside Hrithik Roshan’s sea-facing home, Asha Negi says she was depressed after her shows didn’t work

Salman has been doing his bit all through the Covid-19 lockdown. A while back, he had provided financial help to 32,000 daily wage workers and helped 90 vertically challenged wage workers associated with All India Special Artistes Association (AISAA), a wing of FWICE.

The superstar had also arranged for food and other resources for the villages around his farmhouse and catered to the needs of around 2500 families.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Quarantined doctor booked for rape bid on colleague
May 30, 2020 15:58 IST
Sugar-distancing? Not if you watch what you eat
May 30, 2020 15:57 IST
Watching birdie help a woman may make you ask ‘Is she a Disney Princess’?
May 30, 2020 15:54 IST
Dharmendra has shared an iconic scene from Mera Naam Joker
May 30, 2020 15:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.