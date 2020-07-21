Salman Khan enjoys farm life, shares video of planting rice saplings in ankle-deep water. Watch

Actor Salman Khan is thoroughly enjoying farming these days. He, along with some members of his family and staff, have taken to farming in a major way in his Panvel farmhouse. Salman on Tuesday shared a new video.

Sharing it, Salman simply wrote: “Rice plantation done.” The video shows the Bharat actor planting rice saplings in ankle-deep paddy fields . He cuts the picture of a modern farmer in shorts, t-shirt and a cap. There are other people on the job too; in the group of people are his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and his nephew Nirvaan. There are other staff members too. The video looks beautiful; with green hills around the place. Once the planting is done, the camera pans across the field to show a job well done.

On Monday, Salman had shared a video of himself on a tractor, ploughing the plot of land. At another time, he had shared a picture of wet mud smeared all over his body along with a note of appreciation and gratitude to farmers of the country.

Not just Salman, Iulia too is clearly enjoying the process. Some time back, she had posted an equally engrossing post of farming and had written: “I spent many of my summer holidays at the country side as a child and I use to enjoy helping my grandparents working the land, planting seeds, taking care of the animals. It is very rewarding. I’ve never planted rice before so this was a new experience for me.”

Just before the coronavirus-related lockdown came into force, Salman had moved into his Panvel farmhouse with some members of his family. The actor has stayed put there since then. He had been giving glimpses of his life there, which includes horse-riding sessions, lazing around in the farm, doing odd jobs like cleaning the place among other things. He has also released a few songs, shot and produced in the farm. One of them featured Jacqueline Fernandez.

On the work front, just before the lockdown set in, Salman had been shooting for his upcoming film, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. It was scheduled to release on Eid but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

