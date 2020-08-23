Salman Khan helps nephew Ahil perform aarti as entire Khan family comes together to welcome Lord Ganesha, watch

Salman Khan’s family celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi each year, and this year too, they followed the tradition. Like every year, Salman’s younger sister Arpita Khan brought home an idol of Lord Ganesha, and the entire Khan family came together for the celebration. Salman’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri (husband of Alvira Agnihotri) shared a video of the Ganesh aarti on Instagram and it shows each member of their family performing the aarti.

Atul shared the one-minute-13-second video on Instagram and captioned it, “Ganpati Bappa Morya.” It begins with Salman’s writer father Salim Khan performing the puja with first wife, Salma Khan. Salma, born Sushila, changed her name for marriage. They are followed by Salman who goes on to perform the Ganesh aarti. He is followed by Salim’s second wife Helen who, too, performs the aarti.

Salman’s other siblings - Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Alvira Agnihotri - perform the aarti one by one. Sohail’s elder son Nirvaan, Arbaaz’s son Arhaan and Alvira’s daughter Alizeh are also seen welcoming Lord Ganesha in the video. Arpita, who performs the aarti with her son Ahil, gets a helping hand from Salman, who helps Ahil hold the plate. They are followed by Arpita’s actor husband Aayush Sharma who performs the aarti with one hand while holding daughter Ayat with the other hand. Other young members of the family including Sohail’s younger son Yohan are seen in the second half of the video.

Arpita also shared an adorable picture from the day on Sunday and captioned it, “Precious.” It shows her posing with her two children, Ahil and Ayat, who are seen twinning in ethnic attires.

Salman had once said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit that there is no religious discrimination in the film industry and everyone is given the same amount of respect, irrespective of his position. Talking about his religion, he had said, “my dad is a Muslim, my mother is a Hindu and I call myself insaan... a human being.”

