Salman Khan interviewed by Waluscha: ‘I’ve been working since I was 15, never stopped even when my films flopped’

Salman Khan has been keeping himself productive during lockdown even as he quarantines with friends from the industry at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor has launched his own YouTube channel and will soon come out with his second song.

Talking about spending lockdown in Panvel, he told actor Waluscha De Souza – who is also at the farmhouse – in an interview, “I wanted to spend time with my family but my mother Salma and sister Arpita Khan and her kids have now gone home to Mumbai.” He added that he will go home if the lockdown is lifted. The actor is at his farmhouse with Waluscha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur and Nitin Madhok, among others.

The actor said he is keeping busy during the lockdown – he recently launched the song Pyaar Karona and is all set to release his next, Tere Bina. “I also lose it but then control myself,” the actor said about life in lockdown, “I have been working since I was fifteen and a half. I am fortunate that despite the time when my films were flopping and my career was not going as expected, I kept working. Now that all of you are here, I am trying to work.”

Salman says having his own YouTube channel was something he has been thinking about. He says that he has several songs that might not work in a film and that he will release those songs on the channel.

Tere Bina, shot over four days, is his “cheapest production” till date, revealed Salman. “Gaana mere zehen mein tha (I already had the song in mind), so I thought of releasing it at this time,” he said. Salman added that has learnt a lot while shooting during the lockdown.

“It’s a learning experience that three people can very easily shoot a song. We didn’t need any make-up artist, hair stylist,” he said. However, it was not easy to edit the track.

“Things were slow. Everyone’s using wifi, so internet speed was so slow that it took us 24 to 36 hours to download some files. Everything went back and forth about 70 to 80 times. Finally, we got our edit, our teaser,” Salman shared.