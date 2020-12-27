‘Salman Khan is a man with a golden heart’: Remo D’Souza’s wife expresses gratitude as choreographer wishes ‘angel’ happy birthday

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza’s wife, Lizelle, recently thanked Salman Khan for offering ‘emotional support’ when Remo was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack. A new report provides more details about Salman’s efforts to help his Race 3 director.

“Everyone knows that Salman is a man with a golden heart,” Lizelle said in a new interview, reacting to details about how exactly Salman came to her assistance during the difficult time.

The Times of India quoted a source as saying that Salman was the first call that Lizelle made after Remo was admitted to the hospital. The actor got in touch with the team of doctors attending to Remo, and was in contact with the hospital throughout Remo’s surgery. “Even after Remo came home, three days ago, Salman kept in touch with Lizelle asking about Remo,” the source said.

Previously, in an Instagram post, Lizelle had thanked Salman for his support. She’d written, “I really from the bottom of my heart want to thank @beingsalmankhan for being the biggest emotional support u are an angel thank you so much bhai for always being there .....”

She added, “Thanks to all my friends and family for emotionally being there and thanks to people all over praying ..... @remodsouza I love u to the moon and back...... pls now u need to stop making me prove it to u time and again .... cmon let the joy of Christmas festivities begin........ Happy Holidays........”

Also read: Remo D’Souza’s wife thanks Salman Khan for ‘emotional support’ after choreographer’s heart attack: ‘You are an angel bhai’

Salman and Remo were said to have had a fallout after the critical and commercial disappointment of Race 3. Remo had hinted at creative differences on the sets of Race 3 in an interview to IANS. Salman turned 55 on Sunday, and Remo took to Instagram to share a special message for him. “Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan sir. Love you and a big THANK YOU :)))))#heartofgold #angel,” he wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more