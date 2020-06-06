Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur clean his farmhouse on World Environment Day. See pics, video

Sections
Late on Friday, Salman Khan posted a video where his staff and he clean the premises of his Panvel farmhouse. Rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur also features in it.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 10:47 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Salman Khan shared a video where his staff and the actor are seen cleaning his farmhouse. Iulia Vantur is also seen in the video.

Actor Salman Khan, late on Friday, posted a video showing him and some of his housemates cleaning his farmhouse on the occasion of World Environment Day. He also requested his fans to take cleanliness seriously.

He wrote: “#SwachhBharat #WorldEnvironmentDay Music Credits: Mark Mothersbaugh.” Former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan, Bhojpuri and Bollywood actor Ravi Dubey, actor and blogger Neha Malik were full of praise for the actor and dropped red heart, clapping hands and namaste emojis.

 

His fans too were obviously delighted; one said: “Khudka farmhouse Clean kiya .. thanks for helping India bhaijaan..” Another said, “He does everything with such love and care.”



Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur clean his farmhouse.

In the video, Salman, dressed casually in a pair of long denim shorts and a matching t-shirt can be seen sweeping a pile of leaves, fallen in the aftermath of the recent cyclone Nisarga. At one point in the video, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur also makes an appearance - dressed in a black and white printed dress, and is seen sweeping. Also seen in the video are members of his staff and possibly other family members and friends.

Earlier, Iulia had shared a number of pictures, showing how Salman’s Panvel farmhouse had been affected by the cyclone. Sharing pictures and videos, she had written: “...but then life goes on...the sun comes back to heal us.” Iulia had also shared a video of Salman (off camera) surveilling the situation. The pictures showed fallen trees, while the video showed how the cyclone had lashed the property.

