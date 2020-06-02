Sections
Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez enjoy cycle rides in Panvel amid lockdown. Watch videos

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez were recently clicked going on cycle rides in Panvel. Videos of them are being widely shared online by fan clubs.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 09:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are currently isolating at his Panvel farmhouse.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez seem to be having a whale of a time as they isolate together at his farmhouse in Panvel. On Sunday, fan clubs shared videos of the two stars going on a cycle ride in the area, with their friends.

While Salman was dressed in a grey T-shirt and shorts, Jacqueline wore a white tank top and black tights as they zoomed off on their cycles.

 

 



Meanwhile, Salman and Jacqueline have been keeping themselves busy amid the lockdown. They shot for a music video titled Tere Bina, which was released on the Dabangg actor’s YouTube channel last month. The video was shot entirely at the farmhouse, with just the two of them and a cinematographer.

Salman not only sang Tere Bina but also directed the music video, while Jacqueline was also in charge of the lighting.

In an Instagram chat with Waluscha De Sousa, Salman called Tere Bina his ‘cheapest production’ and said that it took only four days to shoot the entire video. “It’s a learning experience that three people can very easily shoot a song. We didn’t need any make-up artist, hair stylist,” he said.

Also read | Zaira Wasim reacts to furore on locust attack tweet, says it was taken out of context: ‘PS I’m not an actress anymore’

However, due to low internet speed, editing the video was quite an uphill task. “Things were slow. Everyone’s using wifi, so internet speed was so slow that it took us 24 to 36 hours to download some files. Everything went back and forth about 70 to 80 times. Finally, we got our edit, our teaser,” he said.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Jacqueline said that shooting for Tere Bina with Salman was a ‘unique experience’. She said, “The song was simply magical and the way it was shot was a unique experience in itself. We are used to shooting for songs with big production set-ups which take weeks of preparations. The whole experience from the first day of shoot was completely fulfilling and a lot of hard work has been put into it by all of us. I am glad that it turned out the way we envisioned it.”

