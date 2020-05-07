Salman Khan launches food truck ‘Being Haangryy’ to feed the needy, watch videos

Salman Khan is giving back in a big way during the coronavirus crisis, from giving financial aid to 25,000 workers of the film industry hit by the lockdown to sponsoring ration for the families of daily wage workers. He has now launched a food truck, with the words ‘Being Haangryy’ written on it, to ensure that the lesser-privileged are not faced with starvation.

In a tweet, Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal thanked Salman for doing his bit for the underprivileged. Sharing a video of the food truck, he wrote, “Thank you @Beingsalmankhan bhai for being there and silently doing something which is needed,service to mankind is service to the almighty!!!Jai Ho!!! I shall surely try and do my bit following the lockdown norms and request our Fanclub family to practice the same #BeingHaangryy.” Salman’s reps are yet to answer Hindustan Times’ request for a comment on the new initiative.

Recently, Salman posted a video on Instagram, in which he was seen loading sacks of ration onto bullock carts, lorries and mini trucks. He was being helped by Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Waluscha De Sousa and others, who are currently stationed at his farmhouse in Panvel.

“Thanks for the contribution... thank you all @jacquelinef143 @vanturiulia @rahulnarainkanal @imkamaalkhan @niketan_m @waluschaa @abhiraj88,” his caption read.

Meanwhile, Salman has also been creating awareness about the coronavirus pandemic on his social media accounts. He lent his voice to a new song titled Pyaar Karona, which has lyrics such as, “Pyaar Karona, aitihaat rakhona, khayal rakhona, madad karona (Love, exercise caution, take care and help others)”. He also wrote the lyrics for the song, along with Hussain Dalal, while Sajid-Wajid composed it.

Salman also recreated his iconic scene where he kisses a glass wall from Maine Pyaar Kiya, but with a funny twist, to make a point about the precautionary measures to take during the coronavirus pandemic. Showing how the scene would look like if it were shot in the current circumstances, he does not kiss the lipstick mark left on the glass, but instead sprays it with sanitiser and wipes it away.

