Salman Khan performs Ganpati visarjan with family members, distributes sweets to everyone. Watch video

Salman Khan and his entire family and a few industry friends came together at Sohail Khan’s house on Sunday for the Ganpati visarjan. While Salman’s younger sister Arpita Khan led the ritual of Ganpati visarjan, the Khan brothers came together to lend a hand in immersing the Ganesha idol in a tub filled with water.

A video of Salman, along with brothers Sohail,brothers-in-law Aayush Sharma and Atul Agnihotri immersing the Ganesha idol in a tub, decorated with flowers, has surfaced online. The chants of Ganpati Bappa Moreya can also be heard in the background.

All from Salman’s father Salim Khan, mother Salma, step-mother Helen, sisters Alvira Khan with daughter Alizeh and Arpita with husband Ayush Sharma and kids Ahil and Ayat were present on the occasion. Salman’s industry friend Daisy Shah was also seen taking part in the festivities. Salman’s Kick co-star Jacqueline Fernandez had also visited Sohail’s house but seems to have left early.

Another video shows Salman handing over sweet boxes to guests post the visarjan.

Before the immersion, the family members performed the Ganesh aarti one by one. Salman was seen doing the aarti with one hand and holding nephew Ahil in another. He didn’t let go of the little one amid the crowd. Arpita was seen holding her daughter Ayat most of the time. Sohail Khan was also seen enjoying a candid moment with his younger son Yohaan and made him sit on his shoulders to give him a better view of the surroundings.

Also read: Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez gather at Sohail Khan’s house for Ganesh visarjan. See pics

Earlier, the family had gathered for the Ganesh aarti, the video of which was shared by Salman’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. It showed the entire family doing the Ganesh aarti one by one. Arbaaz’s son Arhaan Khan was also present on the occasion.

Follow @htshowbiz for more