Salman Khan puts up a special message for fans outside his residence, ahead of his birthday. Watch

Salman Khan shared a special message for his fans outside his Galaxy Apartments residence, urging them not to gather outside, as he is not at home. The actor will turn 55 on Sunday.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 16:47 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Salman Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 14.

Every year, hordes of fans flock to Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai on his birthday, hoping to catch a glimpse of him. This year, he put up a notice for them outside his building, informing them that he will not be at home and urging them to respect social distancing norms and not form a crowd outside. The actor will turn 55 on Sunday.

“The Iove and affections of my fans over the years has been overwhelming on my birthdays but this year it is my humble request not to crowd outside my house keeping the Covid pandemic & social distancing norms in mind. Mask pehno! Sanitise karo! Social distance maintain rakho! Iss waqt main Galaxy mein nahi hun (I am not at Galaxy Apartments right now). Warm regards, Salman Khan,” the message read.

 

Salman, who is currently hosting Bigg Boss 14, will receive a special birthday tribute from the contestants in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. In a promo shared online by Colors, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya were seen dancing to his song Yaar Na Miley. Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan performed on Kabootar Jaa Jaa Jaa, while Rakhi Sawant was paired up with Rahul Mahajan. Abhinav Shukla-Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni-Nikki Tamboli also grooved to his songs.



Jacqueline Fernandez and Raveena Tandon will also join Salman in his birthday-special Bigg Boss 14 episode. Former contestant Shehnaaz Gill will also be a part of it.

Salman recently began shooting for Antim: The Final Truth, which marks his first onscreen collaboration with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. A teaser, released earlier this month, showed the two in an intense face-off.

While Aayush plays a menacing gangster in Antim: The Final Truth, Salman plays a police officer. The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and is scheduled to hit the theatres sometime next year.

