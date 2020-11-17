Sections
Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Harshaali Malhotra is all grown up and fans can’t get over it, see pics

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Harshaali Malhotra is all grown up and fans can’t get over it, see pics

Salman Khan’s co-actor from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, little Munni, is all grown up. The actor took to Instagram to share her photos as she celebrated Diwali and Bhai Dooj.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 14:02 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Harshaali Malhotra’s then-and-now pics.

Salman Khan’s co-star from his superhit, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Harshaali Malhotra is all grown up. The child actor shared photos from Diwali celebrations on social media and her fans could not get over how grown up she looks.

Harshaali made her debut with the 2015 Kabir Khan directorial. She played a speech-impaired child who gets separated from her mother while visiting India from Pakistan. Her fresh-faced innocence had won over the audiences. She then meets Salman’s character who makes it his life’s mission to unite her with her family. She was 7 at the time.

 

 



 

She won the Best Debut Female award for her role in the film. Besides her and Salman, the film also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kareena Kapoor and Meher Vij.

In the new update, Harshaali is seen sitting besides a rangoli as she posted, “Happy Diwali,everyone!! Here’s to a joyous and wonderful years ahead for us all. Be safe ... #festivevibes #diwali #light #diyadecoration #loverangolis.” In another photo from Bhai Dooj celebrations, she was seen in a pink salwar kameez. “A very happy bhai dooj to the person who annoys me the most yet the one who I love the most....happy bhai dooj #hardik152004,” she wrote as the caption.

“Can’t believe she is a teenager now,” wrote a fan. “Munni is all grown up,” commented another.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra had said earlier that the child actor was chosen from among 8000 kids for the role. He said three girls were shortlisted for the role. After a 7-10 days workshop for the children, it was decided that Harshaali will do the role.

Harshaali also appeared in TV shows Qubool Hai and Laut Aao Trisha.

