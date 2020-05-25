Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera shares photo of his Eid celebrations at Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera, who has been overseeing the star’s security for more than two and a half decades now, shared a picture with him and wished fans on Eid. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Shera said that for him, the festival is incomplete without Salman.

“My EID is never complete without my Maalik @BeingsalmanKhan. Eid Mubarak to all of you, enjoy with your family at home. #EidMubarak #SalmanKhan #Beingsheraa #Sheraa #Stayhomestaysafe,” he wrote.

The picture has been taken at Salman’s farmhouse in Panvel, on the outskirts of Mumbai, where he is currently in lockdown. Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur and Waluscha De Sousa, among others, are also stationed at the property.

Salman will be seen next on the big screen in Prabhudeva’s action drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was scheduled to release on Eid 2020 but has been pushed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Meanwhile, Salman has released two singles - Pyaar Karona and Tere Bina. Pyaar Karona gave a message to be cautious during the pandemic and help those less privileged. The lyrics of the song were written by Salman along with Hussain Dalal, while Sajid-Wajid composed it.

Tere Bina, which features Salman and Jacqueline in the video, is a romantic song shot entirely at the farmhouse. The song was composed by Ajay Bhatia, with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed and vocals by the actor himself.

In a promotional video, Salman said that he had the song in his mind for a long time but since it was not the right fit for any of the films made under his production house, he decided to release it during the lockdown.

Salman, who shot the video in just four days, said that the experience taught him that shoots can be easy. “You don’t need a hairstylist, you don’t need makeup . This is a learning experience for me that three people can very easily shoot a song,” he said.

