Salman Khan's Dabangg to turn into animated series, Crime Patrol actor Preksha Mehta's suicide leaves colleagues shocked

From Salman Khan’s hit Dabangg franchise being made into an animated series to Karan Kundra reacting to Preksha Mehta’s suicide, here are top news from world of entertainment.

Updated: May 27, 2020 10:30 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Here are top news from world of entertainment.

Happy birthday AbRam: These photos of Shah Rukh Khan’s son with Aryan, Suhana, Gauri prove he is family’s darling

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were over the moon when they welcomed their third child - AbRam - in 2013. The youngest Khan has been the darling of the family ever since he was born. Not only his parents, but his siblings Aryan and Suhana dote on him, as well.

(Read full story here)

Girija Shankar on playing Dhritrashtra in Mahabharat at age of 28: ‘I trained myself to look straight, was asked to try lenses’

Girija Shankar is better known as Dhritrashtra from the hit BR Chopra show, Mahabharat. However, not many know that the actor was just 28 when he played the visually challenged father of the Kaurvas and sported a white beard. Girija says that while he was apprehensive about playing an old man on screen at such a young age, he understood the importance of the character after he read about it.

(Read full story here)

Karan Kundrra condoles Preksha Mehta’s suicide, says ‘You were so young’

Karan Kundrra has condoled the death of fellow TV actor Preksha Mehta, who committed suicide at the age of 25 on Monday. Karan called for more conversations around mental health.

(Read full story here)



Sara Ali Khan takes fans on a tour of India in new video. Watch her ‘Bharat state of mind ’



Amidst lockdown, actor Sara Ali Khan has shared a glimpse of her travels across India. In the video, Sara is seen covering key destinations in Rajasthan, Telangana and Gujarat. Learning about the diversities, beliefs and cultures among various things, Sara has given a sneak peek of her journey. Sharing the first episode of this lockdown edition with a ‘namaste’, she captioned the video: “Episode 1: Bharat ‘State’ of Mind.”



(Read full story here)

Salman Khan’s Dabangg gets an animated series

Superstar Salman Khan’s popular film franchise, Dabangg is all set to get a run as an animated series. The series will chronicle the life and capers of supercop Chulbul Pandey (played by Salman Khan in the films), and will also feature the animated avatars of all popular characters of the franchise including Chhedi Singh (played by Sonu Sood in the films), Rajjo (Sonakshi Sinha) and Prajapatiji (played by the late Vinod Khanna).

(Read full story here)

