Salman Khan’s sister Arpita seen smashing plates in Dubai restaurant, video goes viral

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma is seen smashing plates at a Dubai restaurant and the video has understandably gone viral. However, before you jump to any conclusions, it was not in the fit of rage that Arpita smashed the plates into smithereens but to honour an ancient Greek custom that seems to be a part of the restaurant’s offering. It is believed to ward off evil.

In one of the videos, Arpita is seen happily throwing the plates, and goes for a new batch as her friend and she have big smiles on their faces. She is later joined by other women as they all move to the music and continue smashing plates. They are later seen dancing in the video.

Arpita often shares updates of her life on social media, also featuring her family. Brother Salman, husband Aayush Sharma and her two children – son Ahil and daughter Ayat – often make appearance on social media. However, the trip to the restaurant seems to be a girls-only outing.

As the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary last month, Arpita had written for Aayush, “From being my friend to being my husband, I cherish the journey we decide to pave together. I am glad we gambled our lives to each other 6 years back. Happy Anniversary my LOVE. For the first time, we are not celebrating together but I am so happy you’re doing what you love doing best. To many more year of togetherness, happiness, gossip, fights, differences &... I MISS YOU & LOVE YOU @aaysharma.”

He had also shared a loved-up post, saying, “Happy Anniversary my love @arpitakhansharma... We have been married for 6 years but it feels like I know you since forever. Six years of your insane childish excitement and finding happiness in the smallest of moments. Blessed to have a partner like you... Love you always.”