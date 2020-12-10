Salman Khan’s turbaned look from upcoming film Antim revealed, Saif Ali Khan spotted with new tattoo

Here are top entertainment news stories:

Antim first look: Salman Khan plays a Sikh man in first film with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Watch video

After Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, Salman Khan is also all set to play a Sikh man in his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth. His first look from the film was unveiled by his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma on Wednesday on Instagram. He, too, stars in the film.

Sonu Sood tops 50 Asian Celebrities in The World list, says ‘I won’t stop till my last breath’

Indian actor Sonu Sood has been named the number one South Asian celebrity in the world for his philanthropic efforts during the course of the Covid-19 pandemic this year, in a first-of-its-kind ranking released in London on Wednesday. The 47-year-old Bollywood star beat off tough global competition to top the ‘50 Asian Celebrities in The World’ list, which is published by UK-based weekly newspaper Eastern Eye.

Saif Ali Khan spotted with a large new tattoo, is shocked at photographers putting cameras under gate to click pics. Watch

Actor Saif Ali Khan is back home in Mumbai after spending a long, peaceful time in Himachal Pradesh. The actor was shooting for his film Bhoot Police in Dharamshala recently and came back earlier this week with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur.

Rani Mukerji celebrates daughter Adira’s birthday with a Barbie-themed party, Karan Johar’s kids Roohi and Yash attend. See pics

Actor Rani Mukerji celebrated the fifth birthday of her daughter Adira on Wednesday. Just like every year, Rani once again threw a party where other kids and their parents could join the fun. Clearly, Rani did not let the coronavirus pandemic get in way of a nice birthday celebration for her daughter.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Saada Kutta Kutta line from Bigg Boss is now viral song by Rasoda hitmaker Yashraj Mukhate. Watch

Yashraj Mukhate of Rasode Mein Kaun Tha fame is out with his new song and this time, the star of his song is Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill. He has now turned her line ‘Tuada kutta Tommy, saada kutta kutta’ into viral song with a cameo by none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

