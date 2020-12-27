Salman Khan says he has ‘no desire’ to celebrate his birthday this year, cuts a cake at midnight. See pics

Actor Salman Khan retreated to his Panvel farmhouse for low-key birthday celebrations with his family. He cut a cake at midnight and spoke to the gathered media outside his farmhouse briefly.

“There are no celebrations this year, it’s just me and my family, no one else,” he said. “I had no desire to celebrate my birthday in this terrible year. I hope that the next year brings positivity into our lives. I hope that everyone is healthy, happy, and safe.”

He advised everyone to follow hygiene protocols to protect themselves from the coronavirus pandemic, and repeated a mantra that he says on Bigg Boss.

Asked about the release of his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman said that he isn’t sure when people will be able to step out safely to watch movies, or when they’ll be able to afford to go to the theatres again. “If things are in the clear by Eid, that’s when the film will be released,” Salman said. “That’s not important, what’s important is to ensure that people are safe. And God forbid, if anything happens to them at the theatre, then that wouldn’t be acceptable for anyone.”

A day prior to his birthday, Salman had pre-emptively put up a sign outside his Galaxy apartments residence in Mumbai, advising fans to not gather outside, as they normally do every year. “The Iove and affections of my fans over the years has been overwhelming on my birthdays but this year it is my humble request not to crowd outside my house keeping the Covid pandemic & social distancing norms in mind. Mask pehno! Sanitise karo! Social distance maintain rakho! Iss waqt main Galaxy mein nahi hun (I am not at Galaxy Apartments right now). Warm regards, Salman Khan,” the message read.

