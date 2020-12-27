Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan says he has ‘no desire’ to celebrate his birthday this year, cuts a cake at midnight. See pics

Salman Khan says he has ‘no desire’ to celebrate his birthday this year, cuts a cake at midnight. See pics

Actor Salman Khan has said that he has no desire to celebrate his birthday this year, considering how difficult the last few months have been. He made a brief appearance at midnight, outside his Panvel farmhouse.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 07:50 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Salman Khan greets the media at his farmhouse.

Actor Salman Khan retreated to his Panvel farmhouse for low-key birthday celebrations with his family. He cut a cake at midnight and spoke to the gathered media outside his farmhouse briefly.

“There are no celebrations this year, it’s just me and my family, no one else,” he said. “I had no desire to celebrate my birthday in this terrible year. I hope that the next year brings positivity into our lives. I hope that everyone is healthy, happy, and safe.”

 

 



He advised everyone to follow hygiene protocols to protect themselves from the coronavirus pandemic, and repeated a mantra that he says on Bigg Boss.

Asked about the release of his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman said that he isn’t sure when people will be able to step out safely to watch movies, or when they’ll be able to afford to go to the theatres again. “If things are in the clear by Eid, that’s when the film will be released,” Salman said. “That’s not important, what’s important is to ensure that people are safe. And God forbid, if anything happens to them at the theatre, then that wouldn’t be acceptable for anyone.”

Also read: Happy birthday Salman Khan: Did you know this actor is the reason he never got married?

A day prior to his birthday, Salman had pre-emptively put up a sign outside his Galaxy apartments residence in Mumbai, advising fans to not gather outside, as they normally do every year. “The Iove and affections of my fans over the years has been overwhelming on my birthdays but this year it is my humble request not to crowd outside my house keeping the Covid pandemic & social distancing norms in mind. Mask pehno! Sanitise karo! Social distance maintain rakho! Iss waqt main Galaxy mein nahi hun (I am not at Galaxy Apartments right now). Warm regards, Salman Khan,” the message read.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘No change needed in treatment protocol’: Covid task on new strain
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
‘Don’t drink alcohol, get indoors’, says IMD as North India braces for severe cold wave
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
PM Modi to address last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of this year today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
2nd Test Live: Can Rishabh Pant cement place in team?
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

That’s when problems get created’, Tendulkar’s advice to Prithvi Shaw
by hindustantimes.com
‘No change needed in treatment protocol’: Covid task on new strain
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Jewellery stolen from cop’s house in Chandigarh
by HT Correspondent
Kareena Kapoor in maxi dress makes a strong case for easy-breezy outfits
by Nishtha Grover
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.