Salman Khan sends off rations with help of Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur from his Panvel farmhouse, watch videos

Salman Khan has donated food to the villages around his Panvel farmhouse amid the lockdown.

Updated: May 04, 2020 08:54 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Salman Khan shared videos where he was seen sending rations with help of Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur and others.

Actor Salman Khan has shared multiple videos from his farmhouse in Panvel where he can be seen loading and sending off ration on bullock carts, tractors and assorted other vehicles to nearby villages. The actor is accompanied by actor Jacqueline Fernandez, alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Waluscha De Sousa, Niketan Madhok, Kamaal Khan and others who are with him at the farmhouse.

While in one video, Salman along with his friends, can be seen loading food on the vehicles, the second one sees him flagging off the vehicles later in the night. The actor has been at the farmhouse ever since the countrywide lockdown was announced to stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Most of his family, including father Salim Khan, is in Mumbai.

 

 



Taking to Instagram, Salman wrote, “Thanks for the contribution... thank you all @jacquelinef143 @vanturiulia @rahulnarainkanal @imkamaalkhan @niketan_m @waluschaa @abhiraj88.”

Salman, through his Being Human charity, has been transferring funds directly to the accounts of thousands of daily wage earners associated with Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) who lost work due to the lockdown. The body’s president BN Tiwari said earlier, “After we approached Salman Khan, he asked us to give him a count of the most affected workers from our association and we told him there were 25,000 such artistes. He has decided to contribute for them. We will be sending him the list in the evening,” said Tiwari, according to a report in indianexpress.com.

He is also providing financial aid to 25000 specially-abled artistes in the film industry. An artiste Pravin Rana was quoted as saying in a report, “Nobody cares much for us, but Salman bhai stood by us during these trying times. We were surprised when we learnt that Rs 3,000 had been deposited into our accounts on Tuesday. No other actor has come forward to help us.”

