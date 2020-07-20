Salman Khan takes to farming, shares video of him ploughing the land on a tractor. Watch

Actor Salman Khan, who has been living in his Panvel farmhouse ever since the lockdown was implemented in March, has shared a new video where he is ploughing the land, astride a tractor. The video shows Salman with an assistant in a water-filled plot of land.

Sharing the video, he wrote: “Farminggg.” The clip shows Salman navigating his tractor across a piece of land. There is greenery all around and at the far end, we also see heavy rain clouds.

Looks like farming is a new passion for those at the Panvel farmhouse with Salman. Few days back, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur too had shared her experience of farming and written: “I spent many of my summer holidays at the country side as a child and I use to enjoy helping my grandparents working the land, planting seeds, taking care of the animals. It is very rewarding. I’ve never planted rice before so this was a new experience for me.”

Some time back, Salman had shared a picture of himself with mud smeared on his body. It was his way of paying his respects to all farmers. In the picture, the 54-year-old star is seen sporting a cut sleeves t-shirt along with denim shorts with mud all over his body. Expressing his gratitude to farmers of the country who work in the scorching heat, Salman had written, “Respect to all the farmers...”’

Also read: Taapsee Pannu hits back at Kangana Ranaut’s accusations: I refuse to be bitter and take advantage of someone’s death for personal vendetta

The picture was an instant hit with his fans and had garnered more than 27,000 likes within the first 35 minutes of his posting it. For the past few months, the Sultan actor has been updating his fans about his life in a farmhouse by sharing pictures and videos on social media platforms.

Before the lockdown came into place, the actor had been busy shooting for his upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. It also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. It was supposed to release on Eid but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more