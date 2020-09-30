Sections
Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan to resume shooting for Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai on October 2, Sohail Khan shares details of safety measures

Salman Khan will return on the set of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on October 2. The film will be shot in a 15-day schedule at ND Studios in Karjat, followed by patchwork at Mehboob Studio.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 12:53 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Salman Khan plays the titular role in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Salman Khan will resume shooting for his upcoming film, Prabhudeva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, later this week. The film will be shot over 15 days at ND Studios in Karjat, on the outskirts of Mumbai, followed by patchwork at Mehboob Studio in Bandra.

As an added safety precaution, the crew will be put up at a hotel close to ND Studios, to avoid travel. Contact with outsiders has been restricted for the duration of the shoot.

Sohail Khan, who is co-producing Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, listed out the measures being taken to prevent an outbreak of Covid-19 on the set. “A health and safety officer, along with a doctor and ambulance, will be stationed on the set. Signage and colour bands for bifurcation of the team will be followed, along with government mandates on insurance. A team of specially trained personnel has been inducted to dispose of the PPE kits and masks after use according to the guidelines provided,” he told The Times of India.

Also read: Ranvir Shorey questions attempts to silence Kangana Ranaut, says she ‘says a lot of sensational things for the effect’

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The action thriller was slated to hit the theatres on Eid this year but was stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Salman will also be shooting for Bigg Boss 14, which is set to premiere this Saturday. The makers of the popular reality show are also taking every precaution to avert a Covid-19 outbreak in the Bigg Boss house.

Chief Content officer of Colors TV, Manisha Sharma, had said during a virtual press conference, “Even if anyone has coronavirus symptoms, the shoot has to be stalled. Bigg Boss is a real-time show, and we cannot take a risk. All contestants would be tested and quarantined before they enter the show. The crew will also be tested every weekend. We have taken all precautions and planned accordingly, but in case someone falls sick, we would have to give cameras to contestants to shoot. It is going to be tough, but we are committed.”

