Samantha Akkineni is ecstatic as she touches 10 million mark on Instagram, plans to donate to 10 NGOs

South star Samantha Akkineni has amassed 10 million followers mark on Instagram and she would be donating to 10 NGOs to celebrate the occasion. The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday and said she is following the footsteps of Hollywood star Natalie Portman, who donated to seven NGOs after touching seven million followers on Instagram.

“Yay 10 million... taking a cue from the gorgeous Natalie Portman. I have donated to 10 amazing NGO’s in honour of my big ten million family. love you (sic),” Samantha wrote.

The actor, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu industry for nearly a decade, will next be seen on season two of Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man. Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the drama-thriller features Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi, among others.

Samantha is quite active on Instagram and had recently posted pictures from one of the first pre-wedding functions of actor Rana Daggubati and designer Miheeka Bajaj. She had written: “Thankyou for bringing us the best news of 2020 @ranadaggubati @miheeka ... here’s to your happily ever after @tpt.toast.”

