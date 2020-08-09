Sections
Sameera Reddy shares inspirational message on World Breastfeeding Day, thanks husband for his support. See pics

Sameera Reddy shares inspirational message on World Breastfeeding Day, thanks husband for his support. See pics

Sameera Reddy talks about the importance of a support system for breastfeeding mothers, adding that her husband was a constant support for her.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 18:42 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Sameera Reddy with her young daughter Nyra.

Actor Sameera Reddy has shared an inspiring message on World Breastfeeding Day and also shared a picture with her young daughter Nyra. Sameera wrote on Instagram, “Be a motivator, a strong partner whether you are a mother in law, husband or friend! As World Breastfeeding week comes to an end: Let us promise to uplift new mothers with kindness, encouragement & love. It is so important to build a support system within the space of family & loved ones. It is incredible & at the same time challenging what a woman’s body goes through hormonally after giving birth. The high pressure to make sure you are giving enough nutrition to a new life topped with no sleep, constant vigilance and the exhaustion can drive you insane.”

She also thanked her husband for being supportive and wrote, “Being so overworked & feeling unsupported sometimes leads a mom to give up Breastfeeding her baby. Akshai, my husband has always been a massive support. He talked me through my vulnerable moments, boosted my morale and cheered me on and here I am - still Breastfeeding my little sunshine one year later! Sometimes you just need that one person to have your back during such an emotional journey.Encourage Breastfeeding #worldbreastfeedingweek2020 #messymama #naughtynyra #oneyearago #throwback #breastfeeding #awareness #momlife #motherhood #keepingitreal @mommyshotsbyamrita!!!! “ Sameera also has a five year old son, Hans.

 

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty shares WhatsApp messages with Sushant Singh Rajput, in which he’d called sister manipulative



Sameera has been sharing her journey as a mother and recently posted about battling depression. “No one had told me about postpartum blues. Depression was a word I would never have related to. But this was hormonal. I hit a deep, dark space where the fakeness of the world of putting up appearances and keeping up with everyone was magnified a million times more. I could not look in the mirror. I could not feel happy. It was such an injustice to my husband, who was amazingly supportive, and the beautiful baby who chose me to be his mother,” she said in an interview with HT Brunch.



