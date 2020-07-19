Samir Soni lashes out at Kangana Ranaut, others: ‘Stop shooting your gun off a poor dead man’s shoulder’

Samir Soni hit out at Kangana Ranaut after her recent interview on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Samir accused Kangana of using Sushant’s death to settle her own personal vendetta and called it ‘deplorable’.

In an Instagram post, Samir called Sushant’s death a ‘huge tragedy’ and said that it must not be used by people to fulfil their own agendas. “I’ve said this before, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is a huge tragedy and he deserves justice. But I’m against anyone (including Kangana) who are using his death to settle their own personal scores. Deplorable!” he wrote.

“Stop shooting your gun off a poor dead man’s shoulder. Have at least that much respect,” Samir wrote in his caption.

The comments come after Kangana’s interview with Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami, in which she alleged that Sushant’s career was sabotaged by Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar. She claimed that he was given no acknowledgement for his achievements and declared a ‘flop star’.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. He did not leave behind a ‘note’. The Mumbai Police are currently investigating the case and have already recorded the statements of more than 30 people.

Kangana was also summoned for questioning, she said during the interview. However, as she is in her hometown Manali at the moment, she requested someone to come there to record her statement.

Recently, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty requested the home ministry to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. “Respected @amitshahofficial sir , I’m sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise . I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

