Samir Soni says he didn’t delete post on Sushant Singh Rajput ‘because of fear of Kangana Ranaut’s wrath’

After deleting his post on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Samir Soni has clarified that he did not do so under threat or in fear of actor Kangana Ranaur. He shared a note clarifying his stance and insisted that “Bollywood bashing” must stop.

Samir’s note read, “I wish to clarify a few points that have been mentioned about me in media. 1) I deleted my post about Sushant Singh Rajput out of my respect for my fans who felt I let them down. And NOT because of fear of Kangana’s wrath. 2. As far as Sushant’s mental health is concerned. I NEVER CLAIMED THAT IT WAS TRUE!!! as there is no way for me to get that kind of information. All I said was the hundreds of reports regarding him being in treatment for depression or bipolar at Hinduja also needed to be investigated. if indeed they are true or not. Whether he was getting proper treatment or not. No ones calling him a -psycho- infact he was probably bordering on being a genius.”

The note added, “3. I was on republic TV debate recently and I was told that there was going to be a debate that to survive in the industry you need nepotism and my, argument was nepotism can only give you a little push but you cannot sustain without talent But when the debate opened I was put to defend the so called ‘Bollywood Mafia’ which I had no interest in. After the show republic tv team was kind enough to apologize for the mix up.”

Samir said that he was ‘livid’ after watching Kangana’s interview as she was ‘busy mudslinging’ others instead of talking about Sushant. “4. The night before, I had seen kangana’s interview with Arnab. And instead of speaking about Sushant, she was busy mud slinging at various notable personalities like Javed Akhtar and new talent like tapsee and swara, calling them B grade actress. And I was livid. It’s only so much unsubstantiated slander one can tolerate. Yes indeed our industry is not perfect but I’m PROUD of it. It gives livelihood and opportunity to millions. If Kangana hates the industry soo much, why does she continue to be part of it and make millions off it.

I’m fed up of this industry-bashing and no one standing against it. I will!!!! Hope you will too,” he added.



He posted the note and wrote, “Wrote this last night, hope my fraternity joins me. If not I will do it myself. ENOUGH OF BOLLYWOOD BASHING!! #nomorebollywoodbashing.”

Samir had written in an Instagram post, “I’ve said this before, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is a huge tragedy and he deserves justice. But, I am against anyone (including Kangana) who is using his death to settle their own personal scores. Deplorable! Stop shooting your gun off a poor dead man’s shoulder. Have at least that must respect and for God’s sake Kangana stop comparing yourself with Sushant.” The comments come after Kangana’s interview with Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami, in which she alleged that Sushant’s career was sabotaged by Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar. She claimed that he was given no acknowledgement for his achievements and declared a ‘flop star’.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 and did not leave behind a ‘suicide note’. The Mumbai Police are currently investigating the case.

About deleting the post, Samir had told Hindustan Times, “I was trolled by so many of Kangana Ranaut’s fans. I thought I had made my point, but there were so many saying all kinds of stuff, so I said there’s no point carrying on with it, I took it off. Not that I think I wrote anything wrong.”

